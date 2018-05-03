Patrick Beverley's mother wins big on 'The Price is Right,' takes home two cars, trip to Madagascar, cash prize
Beverley's mom gave him a shoutout after hitting the jackpot on one of the biggest game shows in America
The mother of Los Angeles Clippers star Patrick Beverley, Lisa, woke up on Thursday a significantly richer person after striking it big on "The Price is Right" on Wednesday.
Not only did she get an audience call to participate in the TV show, but she was the ultimate winner -- first taking home a car on her final roll of the "Let 'em Roll" game, then by spinning the big wheel and landing on $1, and finally, by winning another car and a six-night trip to Madagascar in the "Showcase Showdown."
And she did it all while wearing an "NBA mom" shirt with the Clippers' logo.
Altogether, her haul for the day came in an at estimated value of $41,000. That's not chump change, even for her millionaire son, who took to Twitter to express his excitement by comparing it to hype he feels during a playoff game.
