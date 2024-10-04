The Knicks announced on Friday that team legend and Hall of Famer Patrick Ewing is rejoining the organization as a basketball ambassador. Ewing is the Knicks' all-time leading scorer, and in his new ambassador role, he will assist both basketball and business operations.

Ewing spent 15 of his 17 years with the franchise after being selected with the No. 1 overall pick in the 1985 NBA Draft.

"As I said the day my number 33 jersey lifted into the rafters at MSG, I will always be a Knick and I will always be a New Yorker," the 62-year-old Ewing said in a statement. "I can't wait to get started in this new position and to officially be back with the organization that I love so much. The Garden has always been my home and I'm looking forward to working with Leon Rose, Coach Thibodeau, the team and everyone else that makes this place so special."

During his playing career, Ewing was at the center of the last truly great era of Knicks basketball, back when they were contending for championships in the late '80s and '90s. And now he rejoins the team during what could be a similar era, as the Knicks have built a championship-level roster worthy of playing for the Larry O'Brien trophy in June.

"The New York Knicks and Patrick Ewing are synonymous with on another, and we are humbled and excited to bring Patrick back home," Rose said in the Knicks statement. "A monumental figure in New York basketball lore, Patrick brings a wealth of knowledge from his time both on and off the court that is unmatched. We are ecstatic that Patrick will once again be back in the blue and orange."

While Ewing may not have an official spot on the coaching staff, his knowledge will certainly be tapped into following a 14-year assistant coaching career in the NBA. He also has head coaching experience from his time leading his alma mater, Georgetown, from 2018 to 2023, where he led the Hoyas to a Big East conference tournament title and March Madness appearance in 2021. Ewing could also serve as a mentor to Karl-Anthony Towns, who the Knicks just traded for in hopes of putting them over the edge in the hunt for a championship.