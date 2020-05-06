Patrick Ewing says his Olympic gold medals, Georgetown championship ring were stolen from home

Patrick Ewing was never able to win an NBA title during his career, but he does have other very impressive hardware. However, most of it was stolen from him at one point. Ewing revealed on "The Dan Patrick Show" Wednesday that his Olympic gold medals from 1984 and 1992, as well as his NCAA championship ring with Georgetown, were stolen from his home.

The Basketball Hall of Famer gave details about the past break-in at his New York home. From the interview:

"My house got broken into in New York, and at one point they stole my medals. So I called [former USA Basketball chairman] Jerry Colangelo, and he was great to be able to get me two replacement medals."

He said that Colangelo, "a great guy," didn't hesitate to help him.

The burglars also took Ewing's 1984 national championship ring that he received after Georgetown won the title. Luckily, Ewing was able to get the original back.

"They did take my college championship ring, but someone tried to sell it on eBay and I was able to get that back," he said.

Ewing noted that this is the first time he has publicly spoken about the items being stolen.

He earned his second Olympic gold medal as a member of the famous Dream Team in 1992, playing alongside Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen and Charles Barkley. The 7-foot, then 29-year-old Ewing was tied for the rebounding leader on the 1992 team, sharing the mark with Karl Malone.

The 57-year-old is now the head coach of the Georgetown men's basketball team and has been coaching his alma mater since 2017.

The former first overall pick played in the NBA from 1985-2002. Most of his time in the league was spent with the New York Knicks, but he played one year with both the Seattle SuperSonics and Orlando Magic to close out his playing career.

Following retirement, the 11-time All-Star tried his hand in coaching in the NBA, spending time as an assistant to the Washington Wizards, Houston Rockets, Orlando Magic and Charlotte Hornets, before landing back at Georgetown.