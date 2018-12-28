Patrick McCaw set to move on from Warriors and sign offer sheet with Cavaliers, per report
McCaw turned down an offer sheet from Golden State prior to the start of the season and hasn't been with the team since
After months of uncertainty, it appears that Patrick McCaw is taking a step toward returning to the court.
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Golden State Warriors guard Patrick McCaw is signing a two-year, $6 million offer sheet with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Since McCaw is a restricted free agent, the Warriors have the right to match the offer if they choose to.
The Cavaliers or Warriors could waive McCaw before Jan. 7 and not be responsible for paying the remainder of his contract. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Warriors are awaiting McCaw's signed offer sheet with the Cavaliers before deciding what they plan to do. Wojnarowski adds that McCaw signing the offer sheet is alluding to the fact that he doesn't wish to remain with the Warriors.
Last week, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reported that the Warriors plan to match any offer that McCaw would receive on the open market. McCaw has been away from the team during his holdout after the Warriors offered him a two-year, $5.2 million contract back in October.
According to ESPN's cap guru Bobby Mark, if the Warriors, back in action Saturday against the Blazers (10 p.m. ET -- watch on fuboTV with the NBA League Pass extension), end up matching the offer sheet, it will cost the team $11.3M against the luxury tax.
Haynes also reported that McCaw continues to work out in his hometown of St. Louis, so he could be ready to return to the court shortly after signing a deal with a team. McCaw did end up skipping the Warriors ring ceremony in October and has been away with team ever since.
In two seasons with the Warriors, McCaw put together averages of 4.0 points, 1.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists while shooting 42.1 percent from the field. The team originally selected McCaw with the No. 38 pick in the 2016 NBA Draft.
