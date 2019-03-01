Pau Gasol plans to sign with Bucks after agreeing on a contract buyout with Spurs, per report
The veteran big man is finding a new home after nearly three seasons in San Antonio
The San Antonio Spurs are parting ways with a veteran member of their frontcourt.
According to a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Spurs and veteran center Pau Gasol have agreed to a contract buyout, which will make Gasol a free agent. Upon becoming a free agent, Wojnarowski also reports that Gasol will sign with the Milwaukee Bucks.
As Wojnarowski noted, Gasol is going to be eligible to play in the postseason for whatever team he signs with, which appears to be the Bucks.
In 27 games this season, Gasol has put together averages of 4.2 points and 4.7 rebounds while shooting 46.6 percent from the field. During the month of February, the veteran big man only logged 39 minutes for the Spurs and had fell out of the team's frontcourt rotation. Gasol last played on Feb. 24 against the New York Knicks when he grabbed five rebounds and dished out an assist in six minutes in a 130-118 Spurs defeat.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Report: Bledsoe agrees to extension
Bledsoe was set to become a free agent at the end of this season
-
NBA Friday scores, highlights, updates
There is no shortage of NBA action on Friday night
-
Nets sued for Coogi-inspired jerseys
The Nets may have a hard time arguing against this one
-
Raptors vs. Blazers odds, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Raptors vs. Trail Blazers 10,000 times.
-
Nets finally whole with Dinwiddie back
Brooklyn has been an awesome story, but we might not have seen its best yet
-
Easiest, toughest strength of schedules
We examine which NBA teams will benefit most down the final quarter of the season, and which...