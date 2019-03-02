Pau Gasol to sign with Bucks after agreeing on a contract buyout with Spurs, per report

The San Antonio Spurs are parting ways with a veteran member of their frontcourt.

According to a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Spurs and veteran center Pau Gasol have agreed to a contract buyout, which will make Gasol a free agent. Upon becoming a free agent, Wojnarowski also reports that Gasol will sign with the Milwaukee Bucks.

The San Antonio Spurs and center Pau Gasol have agreed on a contract buyout, clearing the way for the six-time All-Star to be playoffs-eligible for his next team, league sources told ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 1, 2019

As Wojnarowski noted, Gasol is going to be eligible to play in the postseason for whatever team he signs with, which appears to be the Bucks.

To help facilitate the buyout that would eventually lead him to the Bucks, Gasol gave back $2.5 million in his contract buyout, essentially lowering the Spurs' cap hit for this season and next, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

In 27 games this season, Gasol has put together averages of 4.2 points and 4.7 rebounds while shooting 46.6 percent from the field. During the month of February, the veteran big man only logged 39 minutes for the Spurs and had fell out of the team's frontcourt rotation. Gasol last played on Feb. 24 against the New York Knicks when he grabbed five rebounds and dished out an assist in six minutes in a 130-118 Spurs defeat.