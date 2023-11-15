The struggling Los Angeles Clippers nearly ended their losing streak on Tuesday but fell short against the Denver Nuggets in their sixth straight defeat. Star forward Paul George erupted for a game-high 35 points in his team's 111-108 defeat and was critical of the officiating because of what he perceived as missed foul calls.

"I thought we played great," George said. "It's tough, the adversity of playing against the extra three (officials). I thought they were awful. But, (against the) defending champs, we got to play better. There's a lot to be positive about. I'm not one for moral victories, but I thought we showed more of a sign of a team tonight that's close to getting it over the hump."

George's complaints earned him a technical foul in the first half and insists that referees missed a significant number of calls throughout the game.

"Jump shots, getting hit, smacked on the forearm. I mean, it was poor, a poor job. But, again, we got to be able to beat these guys on their floor and not rely on that. Again, they (are) calling something on one end, they got to call it on the other."

George made all five of the free throws he attempted in the contest and is averaging 5.9 shots from the charity stripe per game so far this year. The Clippers take the 16th most free throws per game (22.9) as a team while the Denver Nuggets rank 27th (19.1).

The Clippers, now 3-7, will get a chance to secure their first win with James Harden against the Houston Rockets on Friday.