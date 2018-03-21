Paul George excited by Gordon Hayward's progress: 'He knows I've got his back'

The NBA is an ultra-competitive league, and there are times when that drive to win boils over into mini feuds -- whether on the court, or on social media. But at the end of the day, the league is a brotherhood, and everyone wants the best for everyone else. That is never more apparent than when someone suffers a devastating injury, and the messages of support come pouring in from their fellow players.

Such was the case on opening night, when the entire league it seemed had kind words of encouragement for the Boston Celtics' Gordon Hayward, when he suffered his broken leg. But unlike most players, who just hoped Hayward would recover 100 percent, and prayed it wouldn't happen to them, Paul George knew exactly what was going through Hayward's mind.

Because, as everyone remembers, George suffered a similarly gruesome injury, when he broke his lower leg back in 2014. It took a while, but George has returned to form, and he hopes Hayward can do the same. During the Oklahoma City Thunder's visit to Boston on Tuesday night -- which ended spectacularly on a last-second 3-pointer by Marcus Morris -- George spoke about his relationship with Hayward, and noted how encouraged he was by Hayward's progress. Via ESPN:

"I've been in touch with him, texting and kind of been watching him from afar, how he's been progressing," said George after the Thunder's 100-99 loss to the Celtics Tuesday night. "Early on, I was around him more so, sending him messages and talking to him. At this point, it looks like he's doing really well, just watching him on the court. Now he's shooting, doing a little bit on-court stuff. "The biggest thing was just letting him know what obstacles he was going to have to face with that injury. I think it helped a bit, just helping him and giving him a heads-up of what to expect. But again, he's doing a lot better. I think at this point, he don't need me to give him encouraging words. He knows I've got his back."

Hayward has been progressing well, but it still seems highly unlikely that he plays again this season. Celtics coach Brad Stevens stated emphatically that Hayward will not return, but the man himself says he's still holding out hope. But whether it's this season or next, the main goal is for Hayward to be able to get back to doing what he loves.

And while the rehab the rest of the way for Hayward will be difficult, and at times extremely boring, at least he has a fellow player in George who knows what he's going through, and can help him out along the way.