Paul George free agency rumors: L.A. man pays for obscene number of 'PG2LA' billboards, some with LeBron James

If Paul George is making his free agency decision solely based on billboard recruitment, the Los Angeles Lakers just jumped way ahead of the pack.

ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk reports that L.A. resident Jacob Emrani has paid for over 40 (!) billboards to go up around the city pleading for George to take his talents to the Lakers. There are reportedly six different designs, all containing the hashtag "#PG2LA," three of which also involve LeBron James -- whom Emrani already began recruiting with four billboards in March.

Attorney and Lakers season ticket holder Jacob Emrani, who put up 4 billboards recruiting LeBron in March, has paid for over 40 billboards for Paul George. There are six different designs, all have the #PG2LA with three designs including LeBron with George. Here’s one billboard: pic.twitter.com/xHoHaItlqC — Ohm Youngmisuk (@NotoriousOHM) June 25, 2018

OK, we understand that this dude is probably a Lakers superfan and he figures he can get a little free publicity for his business, The Law Offices of Jacob Emrani (see, it's working already), but 40 billboards seems like a bit of overkill. Free agency officially begins on Sunday (Saturday night in Los Angeles), and George could technically announce his decision immediately, essentially meaning the billboards got about five days of use.

Even if George waits until July 6, when free agents can actually sign their deals, that's still only a couple of weeks for what was probably a steep price for all those billboards. As one clever Twitter user pointed out, the real winners are the businesses below the billboards.

The real winner is Thalgo skin care — Pig Miller (@Pig_Miller88) June 25, 2018

The Lakers still seem like the favorite for George (which could change after their corny pitch reportedly leaked on Monday), and if he does sign with Los Angeles, we can be sure that Jacob Emrani will be celebrating. He may need some help paying for his drinks, though.