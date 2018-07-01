Paul George free agency rumors: Star free agent commits to signing new deal with OKC Thunder
Paul George is reportedly returning to Oklahoma City
It looks like Paul George will be returning to Oklahoma City. When the Thunder traded for George, it was to make him a one-year rental with the hope that they could convince him to stay. While the Thunder fell short of their goals for the season, they still managed to convince him to stay.
According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. George has committed to signing a new deal with OKC. The details are still unknown, but that he's coming back at all should be considered a massive win for the Thunder. It also avoids making the free agency party Russell Westbrook threw turn into something really awkward.
George staying with the Thunder is a sign that taking a risk on a rental can work. The Thunder were not in a situation many would call good before trading for George. They had a lot of OK players surrounding one true star in Russell Westbrook. By trading for George they changed themselves from a team stuck in the mud to one that was just a few moves away from being a contender.
Now, the Thunder need to take this signing and build off of it. Oklahoma City fell short of its expectations of being a contender last season. Injuries certainly had an impact, but the Thunder should have been better. They have George locked in. They have Westbrook. Carmelo Anthony opted in for the final year of his contract as well. Some minor changes, and continuity, could be exactly what OKC needs to break through.
