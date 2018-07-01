Paul George free agency: Russell Westbrook hosts party in OKC; to celebrate P.G. re-signing with Thunder?
If Paul George isn't re-signing with the Thunder, it may come off as a shocker at this point
If Paul George doesn't re-sign with the Thunder, nobody will be more shocked about it than Russell Westbrook. The Oklahoma City point guard is really excited about his teammate entering free agency. So excited that he's hosting a party. This is a party that members of the Thunder front office will reportedly attend and -- who knows -- possibly George himself.
Westbrook left his vacation early to host the party, and with so many people related to the Thunder there, it sure gives the impression we'll be seeing George re-up with OKC on a new contract.
If this all works out and the Thunder do bring George back, it will be a massive success for Oklahoma City. When trading for George the assumption was that he would walk away after a year and go sign in Los Angeles with the Lakers. However, his year with the Thunder may have been enough to convince him that he can find more success for now with Westbrook in OKC. That's the best-case scenario of any rental trade.
Based on this planned OKC barbecue hosted by Westbrook, it sure sounds like George and the Thunder have something cooking on the eve of free agency, and not just burgers and hot dogs. So much, in fact, the feeling from many is this is a deal that's going to happen, or it'll be a stunner at this point.
Of course, this would be a complete and total disaster if for some reason George left the party without a new contract. There would be nothing more awkward than getting everybody together for this, have it all leak to the media and then leave without George signed.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Report: Durant wants 1-plus-1 deal in GS
According to reports, Durant will ask for a one-plus-one deal worth $61.5M when free agency...
-
Latest NBA free agency updates, rumors
Keep checking back for the latest updates on the wild NBA free agency period
-
How increased salary cap impacts LeBron
LeBron can make a little bit more money now, thanks to a slightly higher salary cap
-
Embiid gives LeBron anti-Lakers pitch
Embiid throws shade at James' potential free-agent destination: 'Lakers are FOREVER gonna be...
-
Howard interested in Warriors
Jamal Crawford and Howard are among those interested in signing with Golden State
-
Rumors: James spotted flying into LA
It appears LeBron James has left the Carribbean and in the LA area where he lives in the s...