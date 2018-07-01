Paul George free agency: Russell Westbrook hosts party in OKC; to celebrate P.G. re-signing with Thunder?

If Paul George doesn't re-sign with the Thunder, nobody will be more shocked about it than Russell Westbrook. The Oklahoma City point guard is really excited about his teammate entering free agency. So excited that he's hosting a party. This is a party that members of the Thunder front office will reportedly attend and -- who knows -- possibly George himself.

Westbrook left his vacation early to host the party, and with so many people related to the Thunder there, it sure gives the impression we'll be seeing George re-up with OKC on a new contract.

ESPN Sources: Paul George is arriving in OKC the same day Russell Westbrook is throwing a private party as free agency gets set to open: https://t.co/cwpECJhTTp — Royce Young (@royceyoung) June 30, 2018

Members of OKC’s front office will be at this party, per sources. https://t.co/Wx6FLXP9bR — Chris Mannix (@ChrisMannixYS) July 1, 2018

If this all works out and the Thunder do bring George back, it will be a massive success for Oklahoma City. When trading for George the assumption was that he would walk away after a year and go sign in Los Angeles with the Lakers. However, his year with the Thunder may have been enough to convince him that he can find more success for now with Westbrook in OKC. That's the best-case scenario of any rental trade.

Based on this planned OKC barbecue hosted by Westbrook, it sure sounds like George and the Thunder have something cooking on the eve of free agency, and not just burgers and hot dogs. So much, in fact, the feeling from many is this is a deal that's going to happen, or it'll be a stunner at this point.

If Paul George and the Thunder aren't headed for a verbal agreement on a new two- or three-year max deal after 12:01 a.m. ET … they will have fooled a lot of us — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) July 1, 2018

Of course, this would be a complete and total disaster if for some reason George left the party without a new contract. There would be nothing more awkward than getting everybody together for this, have it all leak to the media and then leave without George signed.