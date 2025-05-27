Speculation swirls after reports surfaced earlier in May that Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo is "open-minded" about playing elsewhere — a revelation confirmed by CBS Sports NBA insider Bill Reiter. This development raises fresh questions about the future of the 30-year-old two-time MVP and 2021 NBA champion, who has long been viewed as deeply committed to Milwaukee. However, Philadelphia 76ers star Paul George recently shared his perspective on Antetokounmpo's loyalty, suggesting that despite the reports, the Greek Freak's legacy is still firmly tied to the Bucks.

"Giannis is the old era-cut, where I think he wants to stay in Milwaukee his whole career," George said on his weekly podcast. "I don't see him wanting to leave. You see that more so (with) the international guys. They kind of stay where they're drafted, for the most part. Especially, I mean, they come from a different world. You come to America, you get treated (like) royalty, king, all of that. Took care of my family. It's home. And I won here. So, it's a legacy thing with Giannis in Milwaukee. I don't think he wants to leave there. I don't even know what scenarios are out there."

Milwaukee suffered three consecutive first-round exits and a second-round loss in the Eastern Conference playoffs since winning the NBA Finals in 2021. The narrative that the Bucks are wasting Antetokounmpo's prime years by failing to build a championship-caliber roster around him has only gained traction.

Milwaukee made a major swing two offseasons ago by trading for now nine-time All-Star Damian Lillard in hopes of reigniting its championship window. But Lillard's inconsistent availability in the playoffs due to an Achilles injury limited the duo's impact in Year 1. His health was again a concern this season, as he dealt with a blood clot before suffering a torn Achilles in Game 4 of the first round against the Indiana Pacers — a blow that ultimately derailed the Bucks' postseason hopes.

"They had the pieces, bro," Carmelo Anthony said on Podcast P with Paul George. "Everything you wanted. Granted, Jrue Holiday was a major piece. Alright, cool, granted. You still got [Damian] Lillard back. Like, that's a piece. You have to make that work. That's a big and a guard. That ain't no two wings. That ain't me and [George] having to figure it out. That's not me and him having to figure it out on the wings. That's the guard and the big man. ... That's the majority of the game. It should be with [Lillard] and [Antetokounmpo]. So, you gotta make that work."

With Antetokounmpo's future suddenly uncertain and Lillard's health now a legitimate long-term concern, the Bucks face a critical inflection point.