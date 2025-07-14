Philadelphia 76ers star Paul George underwent an arthroscopic procedure on his left knee after suffering an injury during a recent workout, the team announced. George is expected to begin a rehab program and will be re-evaluated prior to the start of training camp.

"Today, Paul George underwent a successful arthroscopic procedure on his left knee to treat an injury sustained during a recent workout," the 76ers said in a statement. The procedure was performed by Dr. Jonathan L. Glashow at the NYU – Langone Sports Medicine Orthopedic Center.George will now begin a rehabilitation program and his progress will be monitored regularly. He will be re-evaluated prior to the start of training camp."

George, 35, signed a four-year, $211 million contract with the 76ers last summer. In his first season as a member of the 76ers, George averaged 16.2 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists in just 41 games with the team. George's 16.2 points per game were his lowest since the 2014-15 season when he appeared in only six games with the Indiana Pacers.

The 76ers shut down George with less than a month remaining in the regular season after receiving injections in his left adductor muscle and left knee. ESPN reported in March that George took painkiller injections for five consecutive games before the NBA All-Star break. George played last season with various injuries, including groin, finger and knee ailments.

With George missing more than half the season and star center Joel Embiid only appearing in 19 games, the 76ers finished 24-58 -- good enough for 13th in the Eastern Conference. Philadelphia received some luck during May's NBA Draft lottery and jumped all the way to pick No. 3 -- which was used to draft Baylor star guard VJ Edgecombe.