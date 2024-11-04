Marquee offseason acquisition Paul George is expected to make his Philadelphia 76ers debut in Monday's game against the Phoenix Suns, as first reported by ESPN's Shams Charania and confirmed by CBS Sports NBA Insider Bill Reiter. George is officially listed as questionable for the matchup, and he will take the floor for the first time in a Sixers uniform barring any setbacks during pregame warmups.

The 34-year-old and six-time All-NBA selection has missed all five of the team's games so far after suffering a left knee bone bruise during a preseason matchup with the Atlanta Hawks. Philadelphia has struggled without him and their MVP center Joel Embiid, going 1-4 with the fifth-worst offensive rating in the NBA. George, who averaged 23 points, five rebounds and 3.5 assists last season with the Clippers on 47/41/91 shooting splits, will provide immediate help for Tyrese Maxey in the Sixers' attack.

George said that he's been taking contact during practice for the past week while trying to get into game shape.

"I think at this point, it's more just cardio," George said on Friday. "Just getting the conditioning ready to go, just so that when I do come back, I'm not subject to any injuries because I'm fatigued or tired. … I had a really good two days of finally being on court, practicing and running hard, being in live action. The knee up to this point feels really good."

Embiid, Maxey and George form one of the most intimidating two-way trios in the league, and if healthy they make the 76ers a legitimate title contender. Embiid has also yet to take the floor this season, however, and is listed as out for Monday's game. Additionally, a recent incident in which he reportedly shoved a reporter in the locker room could delay his return even further.

George, who signed a four-year, $212 million contract with Philadelphia this offseason after five seasons with the Clippers, is a versatile forward who can play on or off the ball offensively, while locking up opponents at an All-Defense level. He should provide an immediate boost for the Sixers on both sides of the ball whenever he rejoins the lineup, which sounds like it could be as soon as Monday night.