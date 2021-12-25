Los Angeles Clippers star Paul George has been diagnosed with a torn ligament in his right elbow, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. George will be reevaluated in 3-4 weeks after further testing revealed that he has a tear in his ulnar collateral ligament.

George initially sprained his elbow back on Dec. 6 and missed five consecutive games. The Clippers forward returned on Dec. 20 against the San Antonio Spurs and scored 25 points on 8-of-17 shooting in a 116-92 loss.

George most recently scored 17 points on a pedestrian 6-of-18 shooting performance against the Sacramento Kings on Dec. 22. In the two games that George played since returning to the lineup, George shot just 40 percent (14-of-35) from the field and connected on six of his 16 attempts from beyond the arc.

The Clippers have already been without the services of star forward Kawhi Leonard, who has yet to play this season. Leonard had surgery for a partially torn ACL in July and continues to rehab his knee.

Los Angeles is currently the No. 5 seed in the Western Conference with a 17-15 record.