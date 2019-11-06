Paul George injury update: Clippers targeting next week for superstar's return, per report

The 5-2 Los Angeles Clippers are already one of the best teams in the Western Conference. They are currently locked in a three-way tie with the Denver Nuggets and Phoenix Suns for the No. 2 seed in the conference, and they are the only team to date that has beaten the 6-1 Los Angeles Lakers, who have since gone on a two-week winning streak.

The Clippers have had that success without superstar forward Paul George, who has been recovering from offseason shoulder surgery. He should be back in the lineup soon, though, as sources told Sam Amick of The Athletic that the Clippers are targeting next week for his return to the fold.

In terms of a specific return date for George, sources tell The Athletic the Clippers are focused on the back-to-back set of road games at Houston (Nov. 13) and New Orleans (Nov. 14). If he plays against the Rockets, he's not expected to play in the Pelicans game. There is also a less likely chance he returns before (perhaps Monday at home against Toronto) or after (possibly the home game against Atlanta on Nov. 16), but the back-to-back set is considered the most likely for his Clippers debut. And once he's back, we'll all be reminded why Leonard's aggressive pursuit of this partnership back in July made so much sense.

George's return should fill one of the few remaining holes on this Clippers roster. Last season's roster thrived by dominating bench minutes, but that hasn't been the case so far this year. The Clippers are outscoring opponents by 18.2 points per 100 possessions when Leonard is on the floor, but when he sits, they are getting outscored 9.3 points per 100 possessions. He has already missed one game due to load management -- a loss to the Utah Jazz -- and will miss another Wednesday night when the Clippers take on the Milwaukee Bucks.

George fills the superstar vacuum Leonard leaves behind in those minutes and games, and he should be an ideal fit next to Leonard when they play together. George is likely to replace either Landry Shamet or Patrick Patterson in the starting lineup, which will not only give the Clippers yet another elite defender and scorer in their top five, but will strengthen the bench by moving Shamet or Patterson onto it.

The Clippers will likely be as cautious as possible with George. Clearly, they are capable of winning regular-season games without him, so the priority will be keeping him healthy for the postseason. If that means waiting a bit longer, then so be it, but the fact that next week appears to be the target indicates that George is already close. It won't be long before the Clippers have their entire roster available to them.