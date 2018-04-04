Paul George is concerned about his shot mechanically: 'I don't feel like myself'

The Thunder are currently in a tight playoff race with the rest of the Western Conference. They need all their stars to step up if they're going to not only make the playoffs, but be in a good position to advance once they get there. Which is why it's horrible luck for them that Paul George is going through a shooting slump.

Tuesday, the Thunder lost to the Warriors 111-107 and George shot a horrendous 5 for 19 from the floor. He still managed to score 20 points, but he didn't get there efficiently. George was asked about his shooting struggles following the game. His response was concerning.

Paul George said he has something “mechanical” going on with his shot. “I don’t feel like myself shooting the ball right now.” pic.twitter.com/f9hq83YGnA — Royce Young (@royceyoung) April 4, 2018

"Yeah (I liked the looks.) Gotta figure it out. (There's) something mechanical in my shot. I've had struggles throughout the season in my career shooting it....I don't know what it is it feels funny. Shooting the ball feels funny. I'm working with our trainers trying to figure that out. I don't feel like myself shooting the ball right now."

George saying there's a mechanics issue with his shot, right before the playoffs, has to be setting alarm bells off for Thunder fans. Although it's better that he's seeing this as an issue now, as opposed to trying to play through it in the playoffs.

If he does carry this over into the postseason, then the Thunder could have a problem. Some of his most recent shooting performances include shooting 9 of 24, 4 of 12, 4 of 15, and 3 of 16. The Thunder's record in these games, including the Warriors loss, is 2-3. They will need George to shoot far better in the playoffs if they're going to make a run.