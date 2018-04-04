Paul George is concerned about his shot mechanically: 'I don't feel like myself'
Paul George hasn't been shooting well and that's a problem if the Thunder are going to make a playoff run
The Thunder are currently in a tight playoff race with the rest of the Western Conference. They need all their stars to step up if they're going to not only make the playoffs, but be in a good position to advance once they get there. Which is why it's horrible luck for them that Paul George is going through a shooting slump.
Tuesday, the Thunder lost to the Warriors 111-107 and George shot a horrendous 5 for 19 from the floor. He still managed to score 20 points, but he didn't get there efficiently. George was asked about his shooting struggles following the game. His response was concerning.
"Yeah (I liked the looks.) Gotta figure it out. (There's) something mechanical in my shot. I've had struggles throughout the season in my career shooting it....I don't know what it is it feels funny. Shooting the ball feels funny. I'm working with our trainers trying to figure that out. I don't feel like myself shooting the ball right now."
George saying there's a mechanics issue with his shot, right before the playoffs, has to be setting alarm bells off for Thunder fans. Although it's better that he's seeing this as an issue now, as opposed to trying to play through it in the playoffs.
If he does carry this over into the postseason, then the Thunder could have a problem. Some of his most recent shooting performances include shooting 9 of 24, 4 of 12, 4 of 15, and 3 of 16. The Thunder's record in these games, including the Warriors loss, is 2-3. They will need George to shoot far better in the playoffs if they're going to make a run.
-
Lillard sprains ankle in loss
Damian Lillard sprained his ankle sometime during the fourth quarter and needed help leaving...
-
NBA Tuesday schedule, updates, news
We have all the news, notes, scores and highlights from Tuesday in the NBA
-
James passes Bryant in 20 point games
LeBron James continues his rise in the record books; this time, he moves past an old rival...
-
LeBron has copyright issues with Alabama
The company sent a letter to Alabama expressing concern about copyright infringement
-
Butler practices, could return soon
Butler, who could return to save the Wolves' season, is preaching urgency: 'We just gotta get...
-
Shaq: Penny and I could've won NBA title
Shaq has had the luxury of playing with some truly all-time great players, but Penny Hardaway...