Paul George left during the fourth quarter of the Los Angeles Clippers' 101-100 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday night after injuring his right leg.

After going up to secure a defensive rebound against Thunder guard Lu Dort, George appeared to land awkwardly on his right leg. He immediately fell to the floor, grabbed his right knee and stayed down for several minutes. Ultimately, he was helped back to the locker room where he remained for the rest of the game.

You can see the play where the injury occurred below:

It certainly didn't look great, but L.A. has to hope that George's injury isn't too serious, as an extended absence for the multi-faceted forward could very well be a death knell for the Clippers' campaign.

Before leaving the game, George tallied 18 points, seven rebounds, five assists and three steals in 35 minutes. He also turned in a legitimate dunk of the year candidate with a full 360 throw down that was especially impressive given the fact that it came in the half court as opposed to in transition.

When George is healthy, he's one of the most dynamic two-way players in the entire NBA. Unfortunately, he's no stranger to injury issues. He was limited to just 31 games last season due to an elbow injury, and he missed time with a knee injury this season. Earlier this month, he said that he was finally starting to feel like himself out on the floor.

"I'm able to actually hoop," George said after L.A.'s recent win over Memphis. "I had a hard time planting and pushing off for a long time. But now my body feels pretty good. So I feel like I can do things that I haven't been able to do pretty much for the whole season."

Clippers coach Ty Lue didn't have any updates on George's status directly after the game, but one will surely be provided in the near future.