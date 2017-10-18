Paul George on gruesome Gordon Hayward injury: 'I was nauseous watching it'

There are very few people who can relate to what Celtics forward Gordon Hayward experienced on opening night -- a gruesome ankle injury that left the sold-out crowds at Quicken Loans Arena silenced -- but Thunder forward Paul George is one of them.

George suffered a broken leg on national TV during the USA Basketball Showcase in Las Vegas in 2014, causing the remainder of the exhibition game to be canceled. On Wednesday, George talked about what it was like to see Hayward go down on opening night.

"It just brought me back to Vegas and what happened to me, my incident," George said. "Immediately I felt devastated. I was, like, nauseous watching it, just going back to that place."

Paul George on Gordon Hayward’s injury, and his own experience coming back from one: pic.twitter.com/2KlDNzN3x3 — Royce Young (@royceyoung) October 18, 2017

George went on to say that he immediately texted Hayward to give him words of encouragement, and he talked about the mental and emotional aspects of recovery in addition to the physical rehabilitation. He also said that the injury is something he always thinks about.

"I have a bump on my leg for the rest of my life, so I always think about it. It's always there," George said. "Just being on the court, I'm not as explosive. I'm not as bouncy as I was. It's something I've got to live with now."

Despite George's self-described limitations, he's been phenomenal since returning from his injury. He's averaged 23.4 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists in the two full seasons since his return, and was named to the All-Star team both years. His story will no doubt serve as inspiration for Hayward as he begins the long road to recovery.