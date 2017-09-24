Paul George on Thunder trading for Melo: 'This feels like a championship team'

The Oklahoma City Thunder are undeniably a better-equipped team to compete for an NBA title on Sunday than they were earlier in the week thanks to the massive acquisition of 10-time All-Star Carmelo Anthony via trade with the Knicks.

Paul George -- one of the fresh faces of the new-look Thunder team acquired this offseason -- said the blockbuster trade that shipped out Enes Kanter, Doug McDermott and a draft pick and brought Anthony to the Thunder now puts the team in the upper tier of the NBA.

"This feels like a championship team," George told USA Today. "I'm in a good place. I know Russ (Westbrook) is in a good place. Melo is motivated more than ever ...You put us three together, who all have something to prove still, (and) we're going to be a special team. We have a young group, a lot of talent here, an unbelievable coach (in Billy Donovan), (and) as you see, a front office that's willing to do whatever it takes to improve the team. It just has all the makeups to be a great organization and a chance to put championships together."

George, who was also acquired via trade earlier this offseason, represents a new era in Oklahoma City; in the post-Kevin Durant era, the team and its community has already latched on to him, and it seems his tenure in town has gone off without a hitch as he's embraced what the team offers him as well as the direction moving forward.

"The most beautiful thing about it is (that) this organization (lets) all their players know what's going on," George continued. "There's nothing under the table. There's nothing hidden since I've been here so far. So I was aware of what was going on. I was extremely happy. I was pushing for this opportunity to play with (Anthony). I'm extremely happy … The first year I get here, we already have three superstars on the team. It just goes to show what's possible with different organizations."