Paul George, Russell Westbrook, and Billy Donovan fined $15K for criticizing officials

The Oklahoma City Thunder have had a few strange days in terms of officiating. Now, they're paying (literally) for their criticisms. Paul George, Russell Westbrook, and head coach Billy Donovan were all fined $15,000 for publicly criticizing the officials. The league came down with their decision on Wednesday evening.

NBA fines Russell Westbrook, Billy Donovan and Paul George $15,000 each for comments about officiating. — Fred Katz (@FredKatz) November 8, 2017

The punishment stems from the Thunder's comments after a Sunday night loss to the Portland Trail Blazers. During the third quarter, Carmelo Anthony went to the basket, crashed into Jusuf Nurkic, and was about to go to the line for an and-one. However, upon review, the refs changed the call from a foul on Nurkic, to a flagrant-2 on Anthony, which meant he was ejected from the game.

Afterward, the Thunder, like everyone else in the basketball world, were upset about the call.

George said the call on Anthony was "crazy," Westbrook said it was "nonsense," and Donovan added, "I've never seen in the history of the game a guy get an and-one play and then get ejected from the game."

Adding to the Thunder's frustration that night, was the fact that the refs reviewed that call on Anthony, but did not take a second look at a play where Westbrook was hit in the face. Understandably, the league was not happy about the comments, and thusly fined the Thunder stars and coach.

The fines came down only a day after the Thunder were victims of another bizarre flagrant foul call, as Westbrook was given a flagrant-1 for hitting the Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic in the face while following through on his jumper during their Tuesday night matchup. The league, however, later retroactively rescinded that flagrant foul.