Paul George says Russell Westbrook having his back makes his decision easier

Paul George is probably going to opt out this summer and become an unrestricted free agent. Not due to anything the Thunder did or are going to do, but because it's a good business decision for him to make. George can opt out, get a big contract, and make a lot of money whether that's in Oklahoma City or elsewhere.

Where he chooses to play has been a subject of conversation ever since he told the Pacers last summer of his intentions to opt out. He wanted to go to the Lakers then, but now he's on a possible title contender with Russell Westbrook and Carmelo Anthony by his side. It's hard to pass on that kind of opportunity. Even if it means not making the All-Star Game this season.

Of course, while George seems to be OK with the decision, Westbrook was furious with it. He called the decision outrageous. That kind of support Westbrook is giving George has not gone unnoticed. via ESPN

"Russ is the reason why this decision is becoming even more easier to make, is the character Russ [has]," George said on Wednesday. "A stand-up guy, and he has his teammate's back." ... "It was awesome for a teammate to have your back and to stand up," he said. "And to be honest, he should be a starter. He's been the MVP, been the best player at his position. He should've been a starter, but that's another story. But the fact Russ had my back, that's my guy forever, and it's more apparent what this decision needs to be made when it comes down to it."

When George makes his decision this season, it's going to come down to a lot of factors. Money, success, and general happiness all weigh differently for each player. What George values the most, and where he wants to play, is going to be unknown until he makes that decision. However, he does know that if he decides to stay in OKC he'll have a permanent supporter in Westbrook. Not every team offers that.