Paul George says Thunder's Big Three 'officiated differently' than other stars

The Oklahoma City Thunder picked up a much-needed win on Monday night, beating the lowly Orlando Magic, 112-105 (box score). But even the victory couldn't quell Paul George's frustration with the officials -- not just in Monday night's game, but throughout the season.

Following the win, George told the media that he believes the Thunder's Big Three -- George, Russell Westbrook and Carmelo Anthony -- are "officiated differently." Via ESPN:

"It's tough. We're so aggressive; we play at the rim constantly," George said. "We're just officiated differently, all three of us. And it's tough. At least one of us [should] get the benefit of the doubt. But when we're on that floor, no one is getting the better side of that whistle. But we're going to keep attacking, we're going to keep being aggressive. That's our job, to put pressure on them. At some point it's gotta work out for us."

OKC coach Billy Donovan stuck up for his players, agreeing that his stars aren't getting all the calls they should be getting.

"Yeah, I do. I do," Thunder coach Billy Donovan said when asked whether he sees George not getting a lot of calls. "Same thing with Russell, too. Those guys are aggressive players, and listen, there are calls that are missed, there just are. He's gotten fouled, and he's not getting to the line. I think the same thing can be said for Russell. And I'm not trying to get into, like, every single play call, but as much as those two guys are in the lane, they need to be at the free throw line more than they're at the free throw line, in my opinion."

This is a continuation of the league-wide trend this season that has seen plenty of complaints, technicals and ejections involving big-time stars. The players and refs held a summit during All-Star weekend that put in plans to try and mitigate some of the problems, but as George's comments show, the rift between the two groups isn't going to be solved overnight.

Earlier this season, George -- along with Westbrook and Donovan -- were fined $15,000 for criticizing officials after the team's loss to the Trail Blazers.

In terms of free-throw attempts per game, George is averaging five a night -- exactly the same amount he averaged last season. Westbrook, meanwhile, is taking just under seven free throws per game. That's down from over 10 last season, though that is not surprising given his usage rate is way down -- 41.7 last season, compared to 34.4 in this campaign. As for Anthony, he is barely taking any free throws, getting to the line for just over two per game. That, though, is a result of his changing game, as he takes many more jumpers nowadays. Plus, his free-throw attempts have been on a steady decline ever since the 2012-13 season.