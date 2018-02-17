Paul George says wherever he signs next summer, he wants to stay for a while

In what should be a highly entertaining summer of free agency, Paul George's decision will be one of the most closely followed storylines.

The All-Star forward was traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder last summer, but has long been rumored to want to join the Los Angeles Lakers when he hits free agency this summer. So of course, with the All-Star Game in Los Angeles this year, George was asked about his plans.

Understandably, George did not divulge what he wants to do, though he did make one interesting note. Wherever he signs next summer, George said he wants to be their long-term.

Paul George on this summer: “I’m not looking to bounce around and play for multiple teams throughout my career...This next decision, whatever it is, is to make sure I’m there for a duration” pic.twitter.com/I4j46PNaeF — Fred Katz (@FredKatz) February 17, 2018

George's full comment:

I'm not looking to bounce around and play for multiple teams throughout my career. The decision I make will ultimately be to build something. That's the only way it's gonna be done. This next decision, whatever it is, is to make sure I'm there for a duration.

In addition, George said he doesn't know what he's going to do, but immediately added that he knows, "what I feel is best." And that certainly seems like he actually does have an idea of where he wants to play.

Paul George is asked if knows what he’ll do this summer: “i dont. *pause* I know what I feel is best.”



That sounds like a yes to me. — Tania Ganguli (@taniaganguli) February 17, 2018

Whether George actually knows or not right now, he's not going to tell us for a few months. But for whichever team he decides to join, this comment that he wants to stay there for a while is certainly good news.