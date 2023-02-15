Back in the summer of 2019, when the NBA arms race heated up in Southern California, the expectation was that the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers would dominate the next era of the league. The Lakers paired Anthony Davis with LeBron James, who had signed one year earlier; the Clippers in one swoop signed Kawhi Leonard and traded for Paul George.

Things have not quite gone to plan. The Lakers did win the 2020 title in the Orlando bubble, but the Finals that season was the last time they won a playoff series, and they're in danger of missing out entirely this campaign. As for the Clippers, they made the first conference finals appearance in franchise history in 2021, but have only won three total playoff series with Leonard and George. Though each team has had some success, it hasn't been sustained in any way.

As the key players for each team age -- Davis, 29, is now the only member of the quartet under 30 -- the odds of either of them winning a title are fading away. But if and when the Larry O'Brien trophy comes back to L.A. again, George says it would mean much more to do so with the Clippers. Via GQ:

As a SoCal kid who grew up far from the glitz and glamor of Hollywood, George is clear about his goal. "A championship with the Clippers 100% will outweigh a championship being with the Lakers," he says. He tells me bringing the first chip to "this part of LA" would be legacy-defining.

In the entire 53-year history of the franchise, the Clippers have won eight playoff series, made one conference finals appearance and are one of six active clubs that have never even made the Finals. Given their lack of postseason success, it's hard to argue with George's claim that being the player who brought them their first title would mean more than adding another banner to the Lakers' collection.

George -- an All-Star for the eighth time this season -- is a terrific player, and will likely be underrated historically, but even if he had signed with the Lakers four years ago and helped them win multiple titles, he would have gone down as just another star to wear the purple and gold. If he one day helps break the Clippers' apparent curse, he would be a franchise icon.

The Clippers were one of the preseason picks to win it all this season, but injuries have once again held them back. Heading into the All-Star break they sit in fifth place in the Western Conference at 32-28, and likely have no shot of climbing any higher than third. If healthy, Leonard and George will give them a fighting chance, but they do not appear to be on the same level as the elite teams such as the Boston Celtics, Milwaukee Bucks and Denver Nuggets.

Barring an unexpected surge after the break, George's dream of defining his legacy with a Clippers title will have to wait another season.