The Los Angeles Clippers made a number of moves at the trade deadline earlier this week, but adding a traditional point guard was not one of them. Their options for addressing the position over the rest of the season are limited to the buyout market, and there's one name at the top of the list -- at least for Paul George.

Following the Clippers' 119-106 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday night, George made it clear that he'd like the team to pursue Russell Westbrook.

"I mean if there's, you know, somebody out there -- Russell," George said. "If it makes sense and obviously it goes with our team, we're all for it. You know, we need a point guard. But you know, [at] the same [time], I think we're good as well. If nothing happened, we got enough in this locker room to be able to make it work.

"But it would definitely improve our team if we had that traditional point guard to kind of get us in things and make the game easy. So hopefully Russell sees this and we figure something out."

Westbrook was finally traded from the Los Angeles Lakers at the deadline and landed with the Utah Jazz in a three-team deal. Though he is reportedly open to staying with the team for the remainder of the season, they will likely come to a separation agreement soon. Assuming that happens, Westbrook will have numerous suitors, including the Chicago Bulls and Miami Heat, per Chris Haynes and Adrian Wojnarowski.

It's unclear if Westbrook himself would be interested in joining the Clippers, but the chance to remain in Los Angeles and play for a playoff team would certainly be enticing. He also has a strong relationship with George dating back to their time together with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

George added that Kawhi Leonard, who did not play against the Bucks on Friday, "likes" the idea of adding Westbrook as well, but noted, "I mean, you gotta talk to [him] for his answer."

As George's quotes show, many players still have a sense of respect for Westbrook and a belief in his abilities. But as much as the Clippers need a point guard, this is one where the front office should not defer to its star players. Westbrook can still put up big counting stats if you let him have the ball, but his total lack of shooting (29.6 percent on 4.1 3-point attempts per game this season) and poor defense are serious negatives.

That the Lakers, who need all the help they can get at this point, were so desperate to get rid of him that they gave away a valuable future first-round pick to do so, should tell you everything you need to know. You can't blame George for wanting to play with his friend, but the Clippers should look elsewhere for a veteran point guard.