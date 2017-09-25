Paul George's former coach explains why he'll succeed with Westbrook, Melo at OKC

ORLANDO, Fla. -- Paul George became one of the best players in the NBA under the development of former Pacers coach Frank Vogel. He saw every step of George's development from the day he was drafted in Indy all the way to their final run together in the playoffs. Vogel is now coach of the Magic and George has been traded to the Thunder.

At the Orlando's media day, Vogel was asked about George's move to Oklahoma City and if he thought George would see success on his new team. Vogel not only said he thinks he can succeed in OKC with Russell Westbrook and Carmelo Anthony, but gave the exact reason why.

"He's one of the best two-way players in the game. One of the best perimeter defenders in the game. The thing that makes me think that things are going to work with he and Russ, and now Carmelo, is that Paul George really improved his perimeter shooting when his leg injury happened. For an entire year he was not able to run and jump so he just shot the ball. Stand-still shooting. We saw the benefits of that after he came back and was at full strength. So he's going to be able to play off the ball with Russell having it a lot. When he gets it -- whether it's in the post, pick-and-roll, pin-down game, isolation -- we know how effective he can be that way. He's just a very versatile player that I know is going to have a lot of success (in OKC)"

While the general belief is that the Thunder will be contenders, due to their roster alone, there have been concerns about fit considering they have stars who typically need the ball in their hands in order to be productive. George, however, has an off-ball ability that will make him compliment the skill sets of Westbrook and Anthony very well, but is that how OKC plans to use him?

The Pacers did run George in a lot of pin-down sets while Oklahoma City has always been an isolation-heavy offense. It will be interesting to see what type of offense they choose to run with these three stars. Will they stick to isolation to bring out the best in Anthony and Westbrook and is that beneficial to someone like George? Vogel believes it will work, but we won't know for certain until teams start to step on the court.