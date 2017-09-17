Paul Pierce says Kyrie Irving is ready for an expanded role for Celtics

Paul Pierce won a championship in Boston and is beloved by Celtics fans. Now that he's retired, he's doing what outspoken retired players do: Commenting on the club that made him famous.

In an interview with A. Sherrod Blakely, Pierce talked about Kyrie Irving's role with the Celtics. Considering what Boston gave up for him it's clear they have big expectations for Irving, and Pierce believes Irving can meet expectations. Via CSNNE:

"Kyrie can impact this team in a major way," Pierce said in an exclusive 1-on-1 interview with CSN's A. Sherrod Blakely. "You saw what Isaiah Thomas was able to do. A lot of people, even though Isaiah averaged more points, a lot of people believe Kyrie is a better scorer." "He was ready for this type of role, to be the lead guy," Pierce said. "He's learned a lot under LeBron's tutelage. He's ready to share that with his teammates and possibly bring another championship to Boston."

All during his career, Irving has been among the league's best scorers and among its best finishers. As the team around him got better in Cleveland, so did he. Now he's taken the next step. LeBron James shadow isn't over him anymore and it'll be up to Irving to create his own legacy in Boston. At 25 years old he has Gordon Hayward and Al Horford next to him with the potential to get even better.