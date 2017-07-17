Paul Pierce signs one-day contract to retire as a member of the Boston Celtics

Paul Pierce is a Boston Celtics legend. The franchise drafted him in 1998 and, despite growing up in Los Angeles, he immediately endeared himself to the city. Pierce led the Celtics through the entirety of the 2000's and with them he made the playoffs 10 times, including a championship in 2008.

Even though Pierce eventually was traded he was widely considered a Celtic for life and many people figured one day he'd finish his career there. That day is here. Pierce signed a one-day contract with Boston so he could retire with the franchise he knew for so long. It was a nice gesture from both sides.

The Boston Celtics announced today that they have signed 10-time NBA All-Star and 19-year veteran Paul Pierce to a contract, enabling him to retire as a member of the organization with which he spent his first 15 NBA seasons. "We're honored that Paul has chosen to retire as a Celtic. He is among the very best Celtics – a champion on and off the court," said Celtics governor and managing partner Wyc Grousbeck. "We congratulate Paul on a Hall of Fame career, and look forward to seeing his number raised to the rafters of TD Garden." "It's an honor to have this opportunity to once again call myself a Boston Celtic," Pierce said. "The organization and city took me in and made me one of their own, and I couldn't imagine ending my career any other way. I'm a Celtic for life."

Pierce retires as a legend that will surely have his jersey in the rafters next to all-time greats like Bill Russell and Larry Bird. Love him or hate him, Pierce is a player that Celtics fans will be talking about for decades.