Pelicans' Anthony Davis fined $15K for flipping off fan in Smoothie King Arena
The NBA has cracked down on fans heckling players, and Davis' relationship with New Orleans is strained
New Orleans Pelicans fans have not seemed to handle the Anthony Davis trade saga well. Davis, who requested a trade before the deadline in February, has been playing on and off all season as the Pelicans manage his workload. That's led to a lot of nights on the bench in a suit for Davis, much to the chagrin of the fan base in Smoothie King Arena.
On Wednesday after a home loss to the Hornets, video surfaced (which can be seen here) of Davis flipping a fan off as he walked off the court, further cementing his rocky relationship with the city. According to NOLA.com, a fan shouted "f--- you, AD," which led to the middle finger.
On Wednesday, as expected once the video surfaced, the NBA fined Davis fined $15,000 for directing an obscene gesture toward a fan.
This is in line with punishments to Russell Westbrook and Montrezl Harrell this season. If you don't want to be fined for encounters with fans, the move is to pull a Bradley Beal and lean into it.
If it comes out that the fan said something worse, that fan could end up at least suspended from Smoothie King Arena if they can be identified, as the NBA has been trying to crack down on fans heckling players. It's happened to two Jazz fans who heckled Westbrook and a Celtics fan who heckled DeMarcus Cousins. According to the Instagram account Pelicans Wave, Davis said in a DM that the fan "disrespected" him, and "said something [he] didn't like." Davis added that he "never disrespected the city and never will."
For Davis and the Pelicans, this season can't end soon enough. The team has been tanking since the deadline, and now finds itself slightly above the Grizzlies and Mavericks in the West. Its all but certain Davis will be dealt this offseason, although where to remains to be seen.
Davis seems to appreciate fans who have stuck with him, mind you. In the same video as the finger, he can be seen high-fiving fans on the way off the court.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Giannis knocks Embiid for bold claim
Antetokounmpo thinks that kind of praise should come from someone else, not yourself
-
NBA scores, highlights for Thursday
The NBA has a three-game slate on Thursday, but plenty of star power
-
How to watch: Bucks at 76ers
Two of the top teams in the Eastern Conference will do battle on Thursday
-
Bucks vs. Sixers odds, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Thursday's 76ers vs. Bucks game 10,000 time...
-
How to watch Warriors vs. Lakers
Golden State looks to extend its lead as the No. 1 seed in the West
-
Why the BIG3 is good for basketball
Plenty of former NBA stars are joining the BIG3 this year