Pelicans' Anthony Davis heavily booed by home crowd in first game since trade demand
Anthony Davis was not received favorably by the Pelicans' home crowd
It's safe to the say that the New Orleans Pelicans fan base is not too happy with Anthony Davis.
In his first game for the Pelicans in nearly a month -- and more importantly, his first game since his trade demand -- Davis was introduced in the starting lineup prior to the team's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, only to be booed heavily by the home crowd at Smoothie King Center.
Davis clearly doesn't want to be in New Orleans and he's only playing because the trade deadline passed without a deal and because the NBA is forcing the Pelicans' hand. It was reported earlier by ESPN's Brian Windhorst that the NBA would fine the Pelicans $100,000 for each game they sat a healthy Davis.
While it's understandable that the Pelicans crowd would boo Davis considering this is a forced marriage for the remainder of the 2018-19 season, what's ironic is that they also cheered him when he made baskets -- which would defeat the purpose of booing him in the first place.
And if that wasn't awkward enough, prepare for a lot of this for the next 26 games of the regular season.
The summer cannot come soon enough for Davis and the Pelicans.
