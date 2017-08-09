Pelicans' Anthony Davis in regards to trade rumors: 'I am happy here' in New Orleans

Anthony Davis has plenty of reasons to be happy with the Pelicans: a recently inked five-year, $121M contract, the opportunity to play with DeMarcus Cousins, one of the league's other premier big men, and not to mention being the face of a franchise in New Orleans.

And sure enough, Davis made that clear recently when speaking to the media during the basketball camp he hosts for kids in The Big Easy. Via NOLA.com:

"I am happy here as a Pelican," he said. "I am happy here."

So why was Davis' happiness even in question?

His name has been the subject of various trade rumors this offseason, as reports have indicated that teams -- including the Boston Celtics -- could look to try and pry Davis away from the Pels if New Orleans' grand plans of a Davis-Cousins partnership fall short of expectations and the team looks to be heading toward another playoff-less season.

That certainly could be the case, as the Pelicans didn't look all that hot at the end of last season, but any trade involving Davis is a long way off, depends on numerous factors, and would require teams to blow New Orleans away with a dynamite trade package. Still, Davis being dealt has become something that people talk about, even if it's unlikely.

Davis, himself, even found himself answering questions about these trade rumors, asked by a camper.

Davis was asked about some of the weirdest questions campers had for him, and he said one stuck out above them all. "I get asked all types of random stuff," he said with smile. "The craziest (question) was if I was going to Boston."

The Pelicans' All-Star said he doesn't worry about the noise, however, saying he's spoken to his agent and GM Dell Demps about the various rumors involving his name.

"I understand it's a business, but if I don't hear anything from Dell or my agent, I don't pay attention to it," said Davis, who averaged 28 points and 11.8 rebounds in 2016-17. "Once I first heard (the rumors), then I heard it again, then I heard it again, I just wanted to make sure. I found out it wasn't (true), and that was the beginning of the summer, so I haven't paid attention to it since."

While Davis may be happy right now, if the team's playoff hopes falter once again, and his partnership with Cousins doesn't produce the expected results, things could change rather quickly.