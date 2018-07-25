Pelicans' Anthony Davis was 'a little shocked' by DeMarcus Cousins signing with the Warriors
Davis and Cousins seemed to have quite the on-court rapport in their one season together
DeMarcus Cousins made the NBA's collective jaw drop by joining the Golden State Warriors on a one-year contract worth about $5.34 million. One of those surprised was one of his former Pelican teammates: MVP finalist Anthony Davis. Davis joined Bill Reiter on CBS Sports HQ on Wednesday to talk about the trade, and his reaction to it.
After saying that he heard about the trade on TV, Davis said that: "Of course I was a little shocked, but I know DeMarcus. And he made the best decision for him and his career at that time -- and for his family. I understand it's a business, of course I definitely would have loved to keep going but at that point I'm not sure what was going on with his situation or what was going through his head. It's a lot, coming from being traded and then feeling like you deserve a max contract and then you ... rupture your Achilles."
Davis concluded by saying he was happy for Cousins, adding "now he has to guard me instead of us playing with each other." The two seemed to get along well, with Davis even wearing Cousins' jersey at the All-Star Game in February.
The Pelicans had a strange season with Cousins after making him the centerpiece of a trade after the 2017 All-Star Game. He was averaging 25.2 points per game, 12.9 rebounds per game and 5.4 assists (the latter two stats were career-highs) before rupturing his Achilles at the end of January. The Pelicans went on to lose in the second round of the playoffs.
This offseason, Davis reportedly lobbied for the Pelicans to sign Julius Randle in free agency. The Pelicans signed Randle to a two-year deal on July 2, just a day before the Warriors signed Cousins.
