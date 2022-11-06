New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum, who is the president of the National Basketball Players Association, made his first public comments on the Kyrie Irving situation on Saturday night following the team's loss to the Atlanta Hawks.

"I think the important part was he did apologize," McCollum said. "He's displayed empathy now. I think this is a learning experience in which I don't think he understood the magnitude of the movie because he didn't watch it. I don't think he understood the magnitude of the people that were affected, how they were impacted and how fast hate can spread and how this can snowball."

"It's safe to say that we know that Kyrie and all of us -- me specifically, I can speak for myself -- specifically condemn antisemitism in any form. I am specifically against it. I specifically believe in promoting equality, diversity of inclusion."

McCollum said that Irving did not watch the film in question, "Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America," which contained numerous antisemitic tropes. It's unclear if McCollum heard that from Irving in a private conversation or elsewhere. Regardless, it's worth noting that contradicts what Irving said during his press conference on Oct. 29 when he was first asked about tweeting a link to the film.

Earlier this week, the Brooklyn Nets suspended Irving for a minimum of five games for promoting the film and then initially refusing to apologize. The team has outlined six requirements for Irving to return to the team, including apologizing and condemning the film he promoted, meeting with Jewish leaders and meeting with team owner Joe Tsai to demonstrate his understanding of the situation.

Irving has since apologized on Instagram:

"I posted a Documentary that contained some false anti-Semitic statements, narratives, and language that were untrue and offensive to the Jewish Race/Religion, and I take full accountability and responsibly for my actions," Irving wrote. "I am grateful to have a big platform to share knowledge and I want to move forward by having an open dialogue to learn more and grow from this.

"To All Jewish families and Communities that are hurt and affected from my post, I am deeply sorry to have caused you pain, and I apologize."

He has since served two games of the minimum five-game suspension, and will be out until at least Nov. 12. The first possible game he could play in would be on Nov. 13 against the Los Angeles Lakers. However, it is unclear where he stands on the other benchmarks the Nets have established.

McCollum said he hoped the situation could be a learning experience for everyone, and wants to make sure that the league and players are committed to decrying hate and prejudice in any form.

"The important thing to learn about this situation is you have a platform. You have to be careful with how you use it," he said. "You have to vet everything you post. I think this is a situation we can all use as a learning experience for all of us as players. ... You have to be careful with what you're posting.

"You have to know exactly what it is, and you have to research and educate yourself on all religions and all backgrounds and all races so that you are comfortable speaking to that. I think this is an unfortunate situation where a lot of people were affected and a lot of people were harmed by this. It was tough."

"First of all, condemning antisemitism is important. I believe in social justice, not just for Black people but for everyone. This is a social justice issue. This is a social justice situation that is continuing to be addressed. I think now we're heading in the direction of addressing it appropriately."