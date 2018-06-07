Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry agrees to two-year contract extension through 2020-21

When Alvin Gentry began this season with the Pelicans there were questions on if it would be his final year with the team. The Pelicans had playoff aspirations with Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins on the roster. New Orleans couldn't afford to have another mediocre season. The franchise needed to see some progress.

Gentry spent this season putting any doubts about his job to rest. The Pelicans won 48 games, despite losing Cousins to an Achilles injury, and swept Portland in the first round of the playoffs. The Pelicans not only met expectations but exceeded them. That kind of season gets a coach rewarded, which is why it isn't surprising to hear from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski that the Pelicans have given Gentry a two-year contract extension that lasts through the 2020-21 season.

ESPN story on New Orleans Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry agreeing to a contract extension. https://t.co/9dtlbpoAni — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 7, 2018

When New Orleans hired Gentry, there was hope that he would bring a new fast-pace offense that Davis could thrive in. It took a while, but it came to fruition last season. They led the NBA in pace while Davis turned into an MVP candidate by the end of the season.

Gentry deserved the extension, but his job isn't going to get any easier from here. He has to go into next season either without Cousins, or having to find a way to get him back into the system when he's coming off a devastating injury. He's going to have his work cut out for him.