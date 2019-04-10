Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry says Anthony Davis got 'bad advice,' trade request led to 'toxic' situation

In what was seemingly his closing statement on this drama-filled season, Anthony Davis showed up to the New Orleans Pelicans' season finale wearing a shirt with the famous Looney Tunes catchphrase, "That's all folks."

A few hours later, after a 112-103 loss to the Warriors, head coach Alvin Gentry also said his final words on the situation -- at least for now. Speaking of Davis, Gentry praised him, as he has throughout the season, saying the All-Star big man is a "great kid." However, he added that he believes Davis has gotten some "bad advice" from his business associates. Via ESPN:

Gentry has repeatedly spoken highly of Davis, but believes the All-Star center has not been led down the best professional path by his associates. Davis switched agencies during the season -- signing with Klutch Sports and Rich Paul, the same agent who represents Lakers star LeBron James. "I think he's a great kid," Gentry said. "I think he's a very good kid. I think he's a solid guy. ... I think he got some bad advice. You know me to just tell the truth." When asked how so, Gentry demurred. "I'll leave it at that," Gentry said. "But there's nothing wrong with AD. He's a good solid guy with good character. That's the way I feel."

Addressing Davis' trade request, Gentry said that it led to the most "toxic" situation he's ever seen during his time in the NBA, which spans three decades.

When asked after Tuesday's regular season finale, a 112-103 loss to the Golden State Warriors, if he had ever seen a situation like this during his time in the league, Gentry was quick with an answer. "Not this toxic, no," Gentry said. "Not that affected two teams. And two guys. One lost his job and the other one resigned from his job. So no, in 31 years I hadn't had anything that would equal this kind of fallout. No, I haven't."

Davis, of course, requested a trade from the Pelicans ahead of the deadline, but went public instead of doing it behind the scenes. He was fined $50,000 for that decision, and pretty much nothing has gone right since -- for Davis, the Pelicans or the Los Angeles Lakers, who were reportedly in hot pursuit of Davis.

Davis didn't get dealt at the deadline, has barely played after the request and saw his reputation take a bit of a hit. Meanwhile, Pelicans general manager Dell Demps was fired after the deadline, the Lakers' season fell apart and president Magic Johnson abruptly resigned on Tuesday night during an impromptu press conference.

It doesn't get much more toxic than that.