Pelicans coach and GM express interest in keeping DeMarcus Cousins and Rajon Rondo next season

The biggest question facing the New Orleans Pelicans this offseason is what in the world to do with DeMarcus Cousins. The answer, to Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry, is simple: Get him back. With the Pelicans' offseason underway, Cousins is an unrestricted free agent this summer, and the team would like to lock him back up.

"We want DeMarcus back on our team," Gentry said during his exit press conference for the season. "Everybody has said that."

Gentry also alluded to the importance of keeping a core in place. Anthony Davis and Jrue Holiday are already under contract for next season, and Gentry apparently thinks of Cousins as part of that core.

Gentry says it will be beneficial to have a core of the #Pelicans return for next season. pic.twitter.com/m4razXnN9L — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) May 10, 2018

General manager Dell Demps reaffirmed the team's interest in re-signing Cousins, saying that "in a perfect world" the Pelicans would be able to keep both Cousins and Rajon Rondo, who was fantastic at point for the Pelicans in the playoffs.

“We would like to have (DeMarcus Cousins) and Rondo back...” - Demps pic.twitter.com/gF0EKXiKJB — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) May 10, 2018

Before he tore his Achilles at the end of January -- sidelining him for the season -- Cousins was averaging 25.2 points per game, 12.9 total rebounds and 5.4 assists. After his injury, the Pelicans stumbled in the first games without him before finishing the season on a scorching hot streak and making it to the second round of the playoffs, where they were eliminated in five games by the Warriors.