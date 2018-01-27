Pelicans' DeMarcus Cousins will undergo season-ending Achilles tendon surgery
Cousins' season is over after being diagnosed with a ruptured left Achilles tendon
DeMarcus Cousins suffered a torn Achilles tendon injury Friday night during the New Orleans Pelicans' 115-113 victory over the Houston Rockets. Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry confirmed the injury after the game, and the Pelicans announced on Saturday that Cousins will miss the remainder of the season after having surgery.
While going for a rebound off a missed free throw in the fourth quarter, Cousins came up limping. The injury appeared to be non-contact related. He was unable to apply pressure while being helped off the floor.
This is a huge blow to New Orleans. He has been one of their most important players this season and a big part of the success they've seen as of late. The Pelicans will now be without a huge inside presence that has worked perfectly next to Anthony Davis.
Some Achilles injuries are career altering. Others are a bump in the road. Kobe Bryant was never the same after he injured his, but Rudy Gay managed to be ready by October 2017 after rupturing his Achilles on Jan. 19, 2017 last season. We'll just have to wait and see what the future is like for Cousins.
