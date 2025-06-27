The 2025 NBA Draft is officially in the books, and while the event now stretches over two separate nights, there was one move made in the first round that the NBA world seemingly can't move past.

After selecting former Oklahoma guard Jeremiah Fears at No. 7 overall, the New Orleans Pelicans moved up from No. 23 overall to No. 13 overall. In order to do so, the Pelicans sent the Atlanta Hawks the draft rights to Asa Newell (the No. 23 overall selection) and an unprotected 2026 first-round pick. That was a pretty heavy price to pay, especially when you consider that the Hawks will receive the better first-round pick between the Pelicans and Milwaukee Bucks due to a previous clause in the Jrue Holiday trade completed back in 2020.

So, to move down 10 spots, the Hawks were offered an unprotected first-round pick from a team that finished 21-61 last year, or the first-round pick from a team that could be on the verge of moving on from Giannis Antetokounmpo. Whichever is better. This trade sent shockwaves around the league, with one assistant general manager telling The Athletic:

"This is the worst trade, non-Luka division, that we've seen in at least a decade."

It's worth mentioning the other part of this trade. With the No. 13 overall pick, the Pelicans selected former Maryland center Derik Queen -- who they are clearly high on. If he ends up being a stud and an immediate-impact contributor that keeps New Orleans out of the lottery next year, then maybe this trade won't look as bad as it's being made out to be.

The Big Ten Freshman of the Year averaged 16.5 points and 9.0 rebounds per game last season. Those 16.5 points per game were the second-most ever by a Maryland freshman, and those 9.0 rebounds per contest led all D-I freshmen. Queen registered the most 20-10 games by a D-I freshman last season with five, and showed not only the ability to be crafty near the rim, but also some upside regarding his jump shot.

Still, as James Herbert of CBS Sports put it, the Hawks could get an amazing pick out of this if Zion Williamson can't stay on the floor next season, and they could also get an amazing pick out of this if Antetokounmpo gets hurt or traded.