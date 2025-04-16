Joe Dumars is the New Orleans Pelicans' lead executive now, but the hiring -- which came shortly after the firing of David Griffin, who had been in that role since 2019 -- does not mean a coaching change is forthcoming, according to multiple reports. Pelicans coach Willie Green has the support of team ownership and is expected to return next season, per HoopsHype's Michael Scotto and In The N.O.'s Shamit Dua.

Green arrived in New Orleans in 2021, after Stan Van Gundy's one-year tenure with the team. His run has not been without difficulty, though, and ownership had to block Griffin from firing Green earlier this season, according to HoopsHype and In The N.O.

James Borrego, Green's lead assistant for the past two years and the coach of the Charlotte Hornets from 2018 to 2022, was expected to take over if Griffin had been fired during the season, per HoopsHype. Borrego was in the mix for the Los Angeles Lakers' and Cleveland Cavaliers' vacant head-coaching positions last offseason, and, according to HoopsHype, he's expected to be in the running for the Phoenix Suns job that opened with the recent firing of Mike Budenholzer.

Dumars will "soon immerse himself with the current basketball staff," including Green and general manager Bryson Graham, ESPN's Shams Charania reported. Dumars is also expected to "have candid conversations with star forward Zion Williamson on his direction with the team," per ESPN. Williamson appeared in just 30 games this season.

If Green is indeed returning, then the big question heading into the Pelicans' offseason is what Dumars plans to do with the roster. That starts with Williamson, who will turn 25 in July and has been the face of the franchise since New Orleans selected him with the No. 1 pick in the 2019 draft. Williamson is a two-time All-Star and, when healthy, an All-NBA-caliber talent, but he has dealt with numerous injuries with the Pelicans and his lack of availability will depress his trade value.