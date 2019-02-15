Pelicans fire general manager Dell Demps, per report; team owner wants 'overhaul' of front office



The New Orleans Pelicans have finally made a splash, but not in the way that many expected.

After not moving superstar center Anthony Davis at the trade deadline, the organization has decided to make a change. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Pelicans have "parted ways" with general manager Dell Demps.

New Orleans has parted ways with GM Dell Demps, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 15, 2019

Wojnarowski is also reporting that the franchise is sorting through candidates for an interim general manager. Danny Ferry and David Booth are two that are being considered for the open position in the wake of Demps being removed. Ferry has been a Special Advisor to the General Manager since 2016. Wojnarowski also appeared on SportsCenter and mentioned former Cleveland Cavaliers general manager David Griffin as a potential outside candidate.

The Pelicans ownership believed that the situation reached a breaking point on Thursday. Davis left the arena before the game was over after suffering a muscle contusion in his shoulder. Wojnarowski notes that Pelicans owner Gayle Benson wanted to make major changes in the front office and is searching for a general manager to "take command of Davis trade talks and the reshaping of team's future."

Ownership was livid with an injured Anthony Davis leaving arena during Thursday night’s game, sources say. Gayle Benson is telling associates she wants an overhaul of Pelicans and a search for a GM to take command of Davis trade talks and the reshaping of team’s future. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 15, 2019

According to ESPN's Ramona Shelburne, Davis has been diagnosed with a muscle contusion in his shoulder. In addition, Davis plans to travel to Charlotte and receive treatment over the next few days to determine if he can play in Sunday's All-Star Game. Davis had been dealing with a finger injury that had kept him out of the lineup leading up to the trade deadline, but did return last Friday against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Following Thursday's 131-122 win over the Thunder, head coach Alvin Gentry did confirm that Davis left the building, but didn't elaborate on much more than that. Gentry did call the entire situation a "dumpster fire" due to the amount of chaos that has surrounded the franchise since Davis announced that he wanted to be traded. Even despite the turmoil, the front office has been "pleased" with the job that Gentry has done throughout the process and the team realizes that it's been a difficult task for Gentry.

The former No. 1 pick hasn't exactly been very productive aside from the Minnesota game since returning from his previous hand injury. In a 30-point loss to the Orlando Magic on Tuesday, Davis scored just three points on 1-of-9 shooting and clearly looked like he wasn't giving maximum effort on the court.