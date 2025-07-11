The New Orleans Pelicans and forward Herbert Jones have agreed to a three-year, $68 million contract extension, ESPN reports. With the new agreement, Jones' contract now spans five years, is worth $97 million total and includes a player option for the 2029-30 season.

Jones, 26, appeared in only 20 games for the Pelicans last season before being sidelined indefinitely in January with a shoulder injury. He underwent surgery in February to repair the injury and was officially shut down for the remainder of the 2024-25 campaign.

Jones averaged 10.3 points, 3.9 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.9 steals per game.

The fourth-year wing was coming off a career-best season in 2023-24 when he earned first-team All-Defense honors as the only non-center selected to the group. The 6-foot-7 Jones averaged 11.0 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.4 steals per game for the Pelicans that year while establishing himself as one of the league's premier perimeter defenders.

NBA offseason grades for every West team: Rockets ace summer, Lakers and Mavericks fall short, one team fails Sam Quinn

Jones has started in 231 of 240 games played since being selected by New Orleans in the second round of the 2021 NBA Draft. He earned second-team All-Rookie honors back in 2021-22 after emerging as a key defensive anchor and reliable starter in his debut season.

Jones was the SEC Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year in 2021 as a senior at Alabama, averaging 11.2 points, 6.6 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.1 blocks per game.