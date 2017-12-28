Pelicans guard Rajon Rondo collects 25 assists, sets career, franchise marks
Rajon Rondo couldn't stop moving the ball around in a career-high performance against the Nets
Rajon Rondo has been a controversial figure ever since he was traded away from Boston. He has been on four different teams in four years and the Pelicans are merely his latest stop. However, after starting off with an injury, he has been playing really well in New Orleans.
His great play continued Wednesday in a blowout of the Nets. The Pelicans guard racked up a career-high 25 assists. The NBA record is 30, and he's the first player to rack up this many in a single game since Jason Kidd in 1996. This also surpassed Chris Paul's franchise-high of 22.
Rondo's night was so impressive that it overshadowed Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins combining for 60 points and 25 rebounds. Yes, it was against the Nets, but New Orleans had control for the majority of the game and his pass slinging was a huge reason why.
The Pelicans are on a roll. They've won three in a row and have a relatively easy schedule coming up. With much of the West struggling to gain a footing, this is a chance for New Orleans to solidify its position above the playoff line.
