When a big-time trade happens in the world of sports, the first thoughts surround the players involved in the deal. After all, they'll be swapping teams, home cities, locker rooms and sometimes even countries. That said, trades don't just affect the players involved, but also the lives of their loved ones. Entire families can be shifted by offseason or midseason moves, which can be hard to maneuver with school-aged children, pets and the careers of significant others.

Those particular sentiments rang true in the case of former Pelicans big man Larry Nance Jr.. That's because Nance was traded earlier on Friday to the Atlanta Hawks as part of a package deal for Dejounte Murray. As a result, Nance and his teammate Dyson Daniels are heading to Atlanta before the start of the 2024-25 campaign.

As such, the deal disrupted his kids' bedtime, according to his wife, Hailey, who put out a hilarious and all too relatable post on X (formerly known as Twitter) moments after her husband got the news.

While the Nance patriarch wasn't exactly on a flight to Atlanta just yet, he did have to deal with several phone calls, leaving Hailey alone when it comes to bedtime. That said, Nance was able to chip in with bedtime between his conversations.

When Nance opens the season with the Hawks later this year, it'll be his fifth team in 10 seasons played. In 61 games for New Orleans last season, the 31-year-old averaged 5.7 points, 5 rebounds and 1.9 assists. He shot 57% from the field, 41% from three-point land and 77% from the free-throw line. He'll join a Hawks team that is still debating its next moves after taking Zaccharie Risacher with the No. 1 overall pick in this week's NBA Draft.