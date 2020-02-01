Pelicans' Jaxson Hayes issues apology for expletive-filled rant after not making NBA Rising Stars Game

The Rising Stars Game during NBA All-Star Weekend typically doesn't generate a lot of attention over who was snubbed and who shouldn't have made it, that's usually reserved for Sunday night's All-Star Game. However, that all changed when New Orleans Pelicans' rookie Jaxson Hayes aired his grievances about not getting picked for the game in a video posted to social media Friday afternoon.

After the video was shared across Twitter, Hayes posted an apology to his Instagram late Friday night after the Pelicans' win over the Memphis Grizzlies.

"I want to apologize for my actions today. I used extremely poor judgment and inexcusable language in a moment of frustration. In no way does what I said represent who I am. I'm extremely blessed and grateful to play in the NBA, represent the New Orleans Pelicans and make my family and friends proud. I would never do anything to jeopardize the opportunity I have to play the game I love and have a positive impact on others. I want to congratulate all the players that were selected to the Rising Stars Game. Every single player has worked extremely hard this season and are more than deserving of the honor. I absolutely don't want to take any credit away from them. I'm sorry to everyone I let down -- the fans, my family and friends, Mrs. Benson and the Pelicans organization, my coaches and teammates, and the NBA. I promise to learn and grow from this mistake."

In the video that Hayes is apologizing for -- that has since been deleted -- he takes aim at the league for not selecting him for the Rising Stars Game. In the nearly 30-second video Hayes said:

"This is all I'm going to say on the subject bro. Because all of you want to keep sliding up and saying, 'Oh you should have made it.' Yeah, I should've bro. But I didn't. So, I mean, it is what it is. The NBA is a bunch of bull----. The NBA can really suck my d--- for all I care. I hope y'all see this by the way and fine me I work in a f------ political league that's all about politics and it is what it is."

The Rising Stars Game is a showcase of the league's top rookies and sophomores, and while Hayes wasn't selected for the game his teammates Zion Williamson and Nickeil Alexander-Walker were. Hayes is averaging 8.4 points and 4.5 rebounds while shooting 66.5 percent from the field and is becoming an excellent rim runner for the Pelicans. However, there was a wealth of talent to select from for the Rising Stars Game, and his two teammates that were chosen over him have been some of the top rookies this season. There's a chance that Hayes could still be selected if someone gets injured, but after his rant on social media the chances of that may be unlikely.