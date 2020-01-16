Pelicans' JJ Redick believes players are more concerned with Instagram than wins and losses

In recent years, social media has become a very integral part of the sports world. Players constantly are posting on popular social media platforms like Instagram as a way to interact with their fans.

However, New Orleans Pelicans guard JJ Redick isn't exactly a huge fan of the photo sharing service. Redick believes that some players are more concerned with flexing on Instagram than they are with wins and losses on the basketball court.

"I really believe this," Redick said on his podcast. "There are more guys concerned with getting a pregame fit on Instagram than they are worrying about the win and loss of a basketball game."

In addition, Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal chimed in and agreed with Redick's opinion.

Redick has criticized the use of social media in the past. In fact, he spoke with Bleacher Report's Tom Haberstroh back in 2018 and admitted that people always have their phones a short reach away.

"It's not even conscious," Redick said. "I hate to admit it, but anytime you're at a stoplight and your phone is within reach? You pick it up. It's become instinctual. Even if you put the phone down and walk out of the room, you're always aware of where it is. It's become an extension of you. That's f--king scary."

Many of the league's younger players are so attached to social media because they don't know any different. Nowadays, there's Instagram, Facebook, and Snapchat and those platforms have been popular for years.

When Redick entered the NBA back in 2006, Twitter was just being founded and Facebook wasn't quite as big as it is now. Fans didn't have close access into their favorite players like they do now.

Social media is also responsible for the continuous growth of the NBA and while Redick may not like it, it's always going to be a large aspect of the league's landscape.