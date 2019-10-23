Pelicans' Lonzo Ball drops sick inside-out pass, also hits catch-and-shoot 3-pointers in great first half
You don't see many dimes like this one
All the ingredients are in place for Lonzo Ball to have a breakout season with New Orleans, and he got off to a great start in the first half of Tuesday night's opener at Toronto. Ball's first-half numbers weren't eye popping -- five points, five assists, three rebounds -- but they reflected the all-around impact he had. And really, that's his game. More than numbers. Solid on both ends. Get everyone involved.
But don't be fooled: Lonzo it's just some steady point guard who doesn't make mistakes. He's got plenty of sizzle to his game, as evidence on this slick pas to Jrue Holiday for a bucket in the second quarter:
That is basically an inside-out dribble that turned into a pass when Lonzo saw Holiday cutting to daylight. You don't see that kind of ball control often, not to mention the instincts and coordination to effectively turn his dribble into a pass mid-action. Quite the dime from Lonzo, who is also drilling catch-and-shoot 3-pointers in Toronto.
Things are looking up for Ball and the Pelicans.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Kawhi, PG star in odd 'Terminator' promo
It's a beautiful disaster
-
Raptors' Nurse makes first challenge
Nurse's challenge failed, as Norman Powell's offensive foul was upheld
-
Lakers vs Clippers picks, top sims, odds
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Lakers vs. Clippers on Tuesday 10,000 times.
-
Raptors get massive championship rings
The Raptors celebrated their championship in a big way before their season opener
-
2020 NBA free agency: Top 30 players
Next summer's free agency period probably won't have the excitement we experienced in the 2019...
-
Pelicans vs. Raptors picks, odds, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Raptors vs. Pelicans on Tuesday 10,000 times.
-
LIVE: Raptors open season vs. Pelicans
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Pelicans matchup with the Raptors
-
LIVE: Clippers open season vs. Lakers
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Clippers matchup with the Lakers