Pelicans' Lonzo Ball drops sick inside-out pass, also hits catch-and-shoot 3-pointers in great first half

All the ingredients are in place for Lonzo Ball to have a breakout season with New Orleans, and he got off to a great start in the first half of Tuesday night's opener at Toronto. Ball's first-half numbers weren't eye popping -- five points, five assists, three rebounds -- but they reflected the all-around impact he had. And really, that's his game. More than numbers. Solid on both ends. Get everyone involved.

But don't be fooled: Lonzo it's just some steady point guard who doesn't make mistakes. He's got plenty of sizzle to his game, as evidence on this slick pas to Jrue Holiday for a bucket in the second quarter:

That is basically an inside-out dribble that turned into a pass when Lonzo saw Holiday cutting to daylight. You don't see that kind of ball control often, not to mention the instincts and coordination to effectively turn his dribble into a pass mid-action. Quite the dime from Lonzo, who is also drilling catch-and-shoot 3-pointers in Toronto.

Lonzo got the early green light 🔥 pic.twitter.com/4M25xUw3G9 — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) October 23, 2019

Things are looking up for Ball and the Pelicans.