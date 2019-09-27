Pelicans' Lonzo Ball on relationship with his father: 'This is my life. My career. I'm making all the decisions now'

Lonzo Ball has taken decisive action ever since family friend and Big Baller Brand founder Alan Foster was accused of stealing $2 million from him. He quickly hired CAA as his new representation, and he has also distanced himself from the shoe company he has been associated with since joining the NBA.

This has brought him into conflict with his father, LaVar Ball, who has insisted that Big Baller Brand will survive. In a heated argument on a recent episode of Facebook's "Ball in the Family," LaVar even called Lonzo "damaged goods" when discussing the company's future. But Lonzo has held firm. After the Foster incident, he has been determined to take control of his career, and he reiterated that point on "The Woj Pod" with Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

"My dad has always been talking all my life. I'm controlling everything now. You really can't tell me what to do. This is my life, my career. I'm making all the decisions now. Becoming my own man is going to make it easier."

Ball is well-positioned to take stronger control of his career now that he no longer plays for the Los Angeles Lakers. Being based in New Orleans while he plays for the Pelicans will give him some much-needed distance as he makes decisions on how to manage this next stage. That includes what shoes he will wear moving forward.

Ball has not announced his sneaker future. He has spoken negatively about the quality of Big Baller Brand's product this offseason, and he is known to typically wear Nikes during practices and workouts. His newest teammate, Zion Williamson, signed a hefty deal with Nike's Jordan Brand this offseason, so Nike would surely be interested in uniting the two under its banner.

For now, what form Ball's newfound control will take is unclear. He has not publicly distanced himself from his family in a personal sense, but he has vowed to take a more active role in steering his career. The two have been intertwined for so long that untying those knots is going to be a slow process. Only time will tell what this means for Ball's career.