Pelicans' Lonzo Ball says LeBron James was his biggest mentor last season on the Lakers
Ball was traded to the Pelicans in the summer as part of the blockbuster Anthony Davis deal
Earlier this summer, Lonzo Ball was one of the centerpieces of the blockbuster Anthony Davis trade between the Los Angeles Lakers and New Orleans Pelicans, and in many ways that may end up being for the best. He's out of Los Angeles and the shadow of everything -- good and bad -- that's happened there for him with his career both on and off the court, and has a fresh start on a young Pelicans team with a number of talented players.
However, he'll no longer be playing with LeBron James, who along with being the best player in the world, had become Ball's biggest mentor last season. During a recent podcast appearance, Ball noted that "The King" had become a guiding figure for him both on and off the court.
"The person who's mentored me the most in the last year is probably LeBron. Just being with him pretty much the whole year: same team, same bus, same hotel. I was just always with him and just picking up what I can from the greatest to ever play."
Ball's comments confirm previous reporting from ESPN's Ramona Shelburne, who stated earlier this year that after the fiasco with Big Baller Brand, LeBron had reached out to the young point guard.
"From what I've heard, ever since this happened with Lonzo and firing of Alan Foster and the destruction or whatever is going to be left of Big Baller Brand, I have heard that LeBron has really reached out to Lonzo and they've gotten much closer throughout this. He's really tried to help him through this."
First off, looking after Lonzo during a trying time for him shows great leadership from LeBron. Along with the BBB situation, Lonzo struggled on the floor at times, and suffered a nasty ankle injury in January that kept him out the rest of the season. That's a lot for a youngster to deal with, especially a player like Lonzo who had such high expectations.
There's no doubt that having LeBron by his side helped Lonzo tremendously last season, even if it was a disappointing one for him. It's impossible to truly quantify how that experience will help him as he continues his career with the Pelicans, but there's no doubt he'll be better off for learning from LeBron.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Shaq still mad over losing unanimous MVP
After 19 years, Shaq still remembers the name of the reporter who stopped his quest to becoming...
-
Report: Magic to redshirt rookie Okeke
The Magic are getting creative in order to maximize the return on their No. 16 overall pick
-
Report: Heat still interested in CP3
A Chris Paul trade could still come, but it will depend on how the season starts for the Thunder...
-
Why the Clippers should sign Joakim Noah
The Clippers might be in need of a defensive-minded center and the free agent could be a fit
-
Rockets owner: Melo still an NBA starter
Anthony is probably still good enough to play in the NBA, but he's not so good that the question...
-
Nets unveil new grey court design
The Nets are creatively combining their minimalist color sensibilities with an innovative design...