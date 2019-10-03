Pelicans' Lonzo Ball, Zion Williamson combine for off-the-backboard alley-oop in training camp
Ball was traded to the Pelicans in the offseason, while Williamson, of course, was the No. 1 overall pick
Zion Williamson is a great basketball player, but there's no question that one of the main reasons he was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft this summer is his unreal athleticism. Whether it's on the offensive or defensive end, his power and leaping ability are off the charts -- especially for a player of his size.
It didn't take Williamson long to show off that athleticism with the Pelicans. On just the second day of practice, he connected with another of the team's prized youngsters, Lonzo Ball, for an incredible off-the-backboard alley-oop. Making it even more unique than usual, is that it didn't come out on the fastbreak, but off an inbounds play.
The camera work isn't great -- it's training camp after all -- but the Pelicans are practicing what looks to be a backdoor lob for Williamson off the inbounds. Ball throws the ball to the rim with one hand, but his pass is a little off target and catches the backboard. Most of the time, that would result in a broken play, but not when Williamson is on the other end.
This is just the first of what is sure to be a long-running series of absurd screenshots displaying Williamson's athleticism this season.
This wasn't a thing of beauty, and Ball and Williamson figure to make some much prettier connections once the season gets going and they get used to each other. Still, it's a pretty awesome reminder that even in a league where everyone is a terrific athlete, Williamson is in a class of his own.
